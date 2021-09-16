Montana COVID update; 1,096 new cases (September 16, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,096 COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, September 16, with a current total of 9,130 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 355, down from 362 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,879.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,865, an increase of seven since Wednesday, according to DPHHS.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 476,385 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 138,493 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 127,498. There have been 9,252 COVID tests administered since Wednesday.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 225 new; 2,201 active

Missoula County: 117 new; 1,062 active

Flathead County: 111 new; 1,041 active

Cascade County: 81 new; 915 active

Gallatin County: 96 new; 702 active

Lewis & Clark County: 62 new; 558 active

Lincoln County: 46 new; 364 active

Ravalli County: 51 new; 311 active

Lake County: 10 new; 142 active

Hill County: 28 new; 136 active

Custer County: 17 new; 129 active

Silver Bow County: 23 new; 125 active

Madison County: 7 new; 109 active