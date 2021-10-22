Montana COVID update: 1,088 new cases (Oct 22)

There were 1,088 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, October 22, with 10,919 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are eight newly-reported deaths, all since October 6, in the following counties: Cascade (1), Gallatin (3), Lewis and Clark (1), Missoula (1), Toole (1), and Yellowstone (1). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,247, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 429, down from 434 on Thursday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,541.

There have been 170,567 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 157,401. There have been 7,143 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 500,750 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,066,499.

Counties with the most new cases



Cascade County: 231 new; 1,262 active

Yellowstone County: 187 new; 2,232 active

Missoula County: 104 new; 1,853 active

Flathead County: 102 new; 1,137 active

Gallatin County: 77 new; 533 active

Lake County: 56 new; 294 active

Lewis & Clark County: 50 new; 887 active

Fergus County: 38 new; 85 active

Park County: 36 new; 240 active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.