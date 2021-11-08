Montana COVID-19 update: 908 new cases, 8 newly reported deaths (Nov. 8)

HELENA — There were 908 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Nov. 8 in Montana, with 7,815 total active cases in the state.

There were eight new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,423 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

A total of five deaths occurred in November, and three in October. The counties include Deer Lodge (1), Gallatin (1), Madison (2), Missoula (1), Ravalli (1), and Yellowstone (2).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 351, an increase from the 343 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,154, with the state reporting 31 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 181,350 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 171,112. There were 10,366 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

55 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 508,944 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,135,488. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, November 8, 2021.

