Montana COVID-19 update: 357 new cases; 29 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 357 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday with 3,271 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 has risen from 2,739 to 2,768. DPHHS reports that of the 29 additional COVID-19 related deaths, five occurred in October, 19 happened in November and five in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Big Horn (1)

Blaine (1)

Cascade (2)

Flathead (9)

Lewis & Clark (4)

Musselshell (1)

Silver Bow (6)

Yellowstone (3).

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Dec. 6 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 198, up from the 187 reported Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,083.

There have been 192,590 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,551.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,438 Total | 53 New | 668 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,981 Total | 44 New | 333 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,399 Total | 44 New | 284 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,356 Total | 31 New | 454 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,519 Total | 30 New | 225 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,811 Total | 22 New | 231 Active

Hill County Cases: 3,403 Total | 12 New | 10 Active

Park County Cases: 2,721 Total | 12 New | 129 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,323 Total | 12 New | 40 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,427 Total | 9 New | 50 Active

There were 7,869 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 521,969 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,248,268.