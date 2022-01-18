Montana COVID-19 update: 3,924 new cases, 12 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 3,924 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, January 18 in Montana, with 13,476 total active cases in the state. Tuesday’s data includes numbers from the past several days: 1,560 from Friday; 602 on Saturday; 473 on Sunday; and 1,289 on Monday.

There were 12 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,957 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Five deaths occurred in January, three in December, three in October and one in September. The counties are: Big Horn (1), Broadwater (1), Carbon (4), Gallatin (1), Meagher (1), Missoula (2), and Yellowstone (2).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 236, an increase from 195 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,692, with the state reporting 60 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 215,988 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 199,555. There were 24,252 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 545,102 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,361,332. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

