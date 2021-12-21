Montana COVID-19 update: 248 new cases, 11 new deaths (Dec. 21)

There were 248 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Montana, with 1,645 total active cases in the state.

There were 11 new deaths reported. The deaths were reported in Custer (1), Flathead (7), Glacier (1), Lincoln (1), and Valley (1). Of these deaths, 5 occurred in November and 6 in December. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,889.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 127, an increase of one from the 126 reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,320.

There have been 195,171 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 190,637. There were 6,029 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

- Gallatin County: 22,816 Total | 65 New | 143 Active

- Yellowstone County: 31,828 Total | 39 New | 412 Active

- Flathead County: 21,237 Total | 35 New | 109 Active

- Missoula County: 17,747 Total | 30 New | 185 Active

- Lewis and Clark County: 12,523 Total | 19 New | 129 Active

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 535,192 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,303,942. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

