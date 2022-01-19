Montana COVID-19 update: 2,051 new cases, seven additional deaths

HELENA — There were 2,051 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, January 19 in Montana, with 11,242 total active cases in the state.

Seven new deaths were reported Wednesday; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,964 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 242, an increase from 236 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,728, with the state reporting 36 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 218,047 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 203,841. There were 15,500 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 545,592 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,363,401. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, January 19, 2022.