Montana COVID-19 update: 1,831 new cases, 6 additional deaths

HELENA - There were 1,831 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday along with 9,613 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also six newly-reported deaths reported. DPHHS notes one death was from November, three were in December, and two are from January. The deaths occurred in Beaverhead County, Flathead County (3), and Lewis & Clark County (2). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,933.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 172 which is up 10 from Tuesday's report. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,580.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County Cases: 26,368 Total | 503 New | 2,079 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 33,565 Total | 359 New | 1,580 Active

Missoula County Cases: 19,710 Total | 227 New | 1,788 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,393 Total | 100 New | 713 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,677 Total | 83 New | 523 Active

Flathead County Cases: 22,198 Total | 78 New | 843 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,646 Total | 44 New | 238 Active

Lake County Cases: 5,011 Total | 41 New | 143 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,770 Total | 34 New | 250 Active

Fergus County Cases: 1,994 Total | 31 New | 45 Active

There have been 208,132 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 195,586. There were 10,580 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 543,336 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,350,120.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.