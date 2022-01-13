Montana COVID-19 update: 1,760 new cases, 2 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 1,760 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday along with 10,482 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also two newly-reported deaths reported. DPHHS reports the deaths both occurred in January in Chouteau County and Lewis and Clark County. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,935.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stands at 178 which is up from the 172 reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,602.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County Cases: 26,854 Total | 473 New | 2,151 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 33,853 Total | 289 New | 1,817 Active

Missoula County Cases: 19,962 Total | 249 New | 1,904 Active

Flathead County Cases: 22,360 Total | 162 New | 990 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,764 Total | 87 New | 564 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,470 Total | 77 New | 755 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,708 Total | 62 New | 283 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,804 Total | 34 New | 284 Active

Sanders County Cases: 1,754 Total | 31 New | 95 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 2,045 Total | 23 New | 61 Active

There have been 209,900 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 196,483. There were 10,625 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 544,095 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,353,680. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.