Montana COVID-19 update: 1,332 new cases (Sept. 29)

HELENA — There were 1,332 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday with a current total of 11,981 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 now stands at 2,001, up from the 1,989 on Tuesday, according to DPHHS.

A total of 12 deaths were added Wednesday, with nine occurring this month, and three as part of data reconciliation going back to January 2021.

The deaths occurred in the following counties:

Beaverhead (1)

Broadwater (1)

Hill (1)

Lake (1)

Lewis & Clark (1)

Missoula (1)

Park (1)

Phillips (2)

Wheatland (1)

Yellowstone (2)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has dropped from 427 on Tuesday to 418. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,527.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 486,897 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 23,913 Total | 256 New | 2,831 Active

Flathead County Cases: 17,101 Total | 179 New | 1,170 Active

Missoula County Cases: 13,488 Total | 165 New | 1,790 Active

Cascade County Cases: 13,010 Total | 87 New | 1,307 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 18,010 Total | 80 New | 789 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,096 Total | 73 New | 249 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,101 Total | 53 New | 579 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,146 Total | 51 New | 272 Active

Sanders County Cases: 1,148 Total | 46 New | 165 Active

Custer County Cases: 1,749 Total | 31 New | 161 Active

There have been 149,824 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 135,842. An additional 6,709 COVID tests have been administered.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

