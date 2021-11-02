Montana COVID-19 update: 1,144 new cases (Nov. 2)

HELENA — There were 1,144 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 9,506 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen from 2,366 reported on Monday to 2,380, according to DPHHS. The 14 new deaths reported Tuesday all occurred within the last week.

Counties reporting the new COVID-19 related deaths:

Cascade (2)

Dawson (1)

Jefferson (1)

Lewis and Clark (1)

Missoula (1)

Park (1)

Powell (1)

Stillwater (1)

Yellowstone (5)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 371, down from the 395 reported on Monday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,988.

There have been 178,114 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 166,228.

There have been 7,029 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 505,703 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,108,964.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 29,098 Total | 232 New | 2,274 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 20,686 Total | 136 New | 356 Active

Cascade County Cases: 15,444 Total | 120 New | 1,116 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,304 Total | 102 New | 1,094 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,435 Total | 91 New | 1,332 Active

Park County Cases: 2,448 Total | 47 New | 334 Active

Flathead County Cases: 19,585 Total | 43 New | 679 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,850 Total | 33 New | 104 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,198 Total | 30 New | 82 Active

Blaine County Cases: 1,303 Total | 27 New | 70 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Nov. 2. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

