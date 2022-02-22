Montana COVID-19 update: 1,070 new, 2,315 active cases

HELENA - There were 1,070 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in Montana, with 2,315 total active cases in the state.

It should be noted that due to a federal holiday, the last state COVID-19 report was issued on Friday, Feb. 18.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,125 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 212, an increase from the 197 hospitalizations reported on Friday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,493.

There have been 263,358 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 257,918.

There were 8,238 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Flathead County Cases: 27,015 Total | 226 New | 168 Active

Cascade County Cases: 23,717 Total | 128 New | 289 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 41,371 Total | 102 New | 400 Active

Missoula County Cases: 26,589 Total | 92 New | 329 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 33,430 Total | 78 New | 232 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 4,775 Total | 63 New | 53 Active

Lake County Cases: 6,464 Total | 63 New | 35 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 2,495 Total | 58 New | 24 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 17,285 Total | 50 New | 81 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 8,186 Total | 21 New | 84 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 554,415 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,402,895.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

