Montana COVID-19 Report (Saturday, April 24)

There were 110 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Saturday, and the statewide death toll since the pandemic began is 1,561, according to data compiled by MTN News.

Four new deaths were added Saturday: two in Fergus County and one each in Cascade and Wheatland counties. The 3 deaths in Fergus and Wheatland county occurred during the winter and were reported as part of the ongoing death reconciliation, according to the state.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 1,033, according to MTN News, and there has been a cumulative total of 108,285 cases of the virus in Montana. Of the total cases, 105,691 have recovered.

There are currently 53 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations is 4,962.

The number of tests performed in the state has reached 1,282,228, an increase of 4,435 during the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Montana is 680,411, and the number of residents who are fully immunized is 302,333.

The numbers reported by MTN reflect the latest data from the Montana COVID website, along with supplemental data received from county health departments.

Note: As new COVID-19 cases continue in Montana, the disparity between state data from DPHHS and local data from county health departments also continues.

MTN has decided to use a combination of these sources to deliver more accurate information across all media platforms. We feel this is a more truthful accounting of the situation in Montana.

Local county health departments may be alerted to cases before Montana DPHHS. As those counties share that information with the public, MTN feels it should be reflected in our reporting. Using that local data means there will be times when MTN coronavirus data does not align with the state report.

