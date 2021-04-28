Community vax clinic in Yellowstone County to close at end of May

BILLINGS — While walk-in appointments are still plentifully available, the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command will close the doors of the community vaccination clinic at the Shrine Auditorium at the end of May.

First doses will continue at the Shrine through the week of May 10. Following that date, people can no longer get a first dose at the clinic. Second dose clinics wrap up the week of May 31, according to a press release from the Unified Health Command.

During April, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yellowstone County has been steadily decreasing. About 29 percent (46,000 people) of the county's population have been fully vaccinated, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

RiverStone Health Yellowstone County COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Data provided by RiverStone Health shows about 2,700 fewer vaccines were administered in the third week of April compared to the first, with 3,994 doses given in the third week of April.

Next week, the Shrine will have free vaccination clinics. On Monday, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesda.y it will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get a vaccination

To still get shots into arms, RiverStone staff will begin to schedule outreach clinics to interested businesses, churches or other organizations free of charge. A minimum of 20 people are requested to schedule a clinic.

Clinics can be scheduled by calling 406-651-6410 and leaving a message or by emailing CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org. Messages will be returned within two business days.

