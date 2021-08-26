Cascade Public Schools addressing Covid concerns

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, 4:05 p.m.) Cascade Public Schools has provided the following update:

Thank you for your patience as we consider the new guidelines from Cascade County Health Department and HB702. Following HB702, we are treating all our students the same, regardless of vacination status or previous COVID infections. Keeping our students safe is our number one priority.



Elementary students, that are symptom free, may return to school on Monday, August 30th.



Junior High and High School students, that are symptom free, may take a rapid test at the school on Tuesday, August 31st. If the test is negative, the student may return to class, activities, and practices on September 1st. If they do not test on Tuesday, they may return to school if symptom free to school activities on September 4th, this includes practice.



If you would like to schedule a test, please contact Mr. Miller at rick.miller@cascade.k12.mt.us.



If you have any questions about Junior High or High School students, please contact Nichole Pieper at nichole.pieper@cascade.k12.mt.us.



If you have any questions about Elementary students, please contact Michelle Price at michelle.price@cascade.k12.mt.us.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Cascade Public Schools in the town of Cascade says that on the evening of August 23rd and the morning of August 24, school officials were notified that "individuals associated with the District had tested positive for COVID-19."

The individuals had contact with others in the school district on or before August 24.

Superintendent Rick Miller said on Tuesday that he couldn't tell us the number of staff or students who are out, but says they are following guidance from the Cascade City-County Health Department, including contact tracing, quarantine lengths, and masking - which is not required in Cascade schools.

Miller says they don't have plans to implement remote learning at this time.

He also said he is trained to provide rapid Covid testing for staff and students, with results coming back in about 15 minutes, but will only do it upon request.

A news release says that if anyone associated with the District is at risk of exposure, Cascade School District will be in contact with that person to determine a safe and appropriate course of action. Anyone who was in direct contact has been contacted and asked to quarantine.

School officials recommended that any person who feels sick or ill stay home and seek out their medical provider for specific instructions. Individuals who have been asked to quarantine or isolate will be contacted and provided instructions on when they can return to the school.

They ask that people take precautions to prevent the spread of illnesses, wear a mask, practice social distancing, stay home if you are sick, get vaccinated, and get a flu shot. School officials will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information if and when it becomes available.