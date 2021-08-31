Aug. 31 COVID Update: 890 new cases and 13 new deaths

There were 890 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 5,057 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 31. The last time the state had over 5,000 active cases was Jan. 9 according to MTN data. Montana averaged 2,227 active cases a day in August, almost six times the July average of 384 active cases a day.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 251, an increase of 28 since Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,358, an increase of 36 since Monday.

Since Aug. 2, 626 people in Montana have been hospitalized due to COVID complications. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 193 reported, there are 892 total active cases in the county. Cascade saw the second-highest number of news cases with 112, totaling 805 active cases. Flathead was the third highest with 96 new cases, with a total of 837 active cases.

There were 13 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,800, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Since the Aug. 2, 2021 DPHHS report, 92 people have died due to COVID in the state, compared to 38 in July.

50 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 463,273 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 945,302. Montana added an average of 653 fully vaccinated people per day, compared to 476 in July. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 127,227 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 120,370. There were 6,746 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report. As of the Aug. 2, 2021 report, there have been 3,736 confirmed cases in the state.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021.