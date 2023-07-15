Corette Library & Simperman Learning Commons currently under remodel

HELENA — Library construction at Carroll College is underway, making way for a brand-new remodel that will provide even more amenities.

The Corette Library & Simperman Learning Commons is getting a remodel. The 2nd floor of the library is receiving some updates to help cater to the modern student, following the work on the 1st floor completed in 2019. For example, this 2nd floor will now tout such amenities as more study space, more collaborative study areas, more technology space for multimedia production, a 24/7 study area, outdoor patio space, better internet speeds and capacity, and ADA compliance.

Additionally, the space will receive more windows than it had before. Also, all of the building’s bathrooms will be receiving a remodel.

These suggestions came from students who have voiced how they want their study space to be improved.

This transformation is made possible in large part by the philanthropic efforts of Roy and Frances Simperman.

Jennifer Oates, the Library Director, says that redoing this study space will help bring it into the modern technological space, creating an environment to enhance learning.

“Before it was just a bunch of tables and chairs. So now, it’s going to be a more dynamic space that be more user-friendly. We’re also updating the front desk to be more in tune with what we need as a library during these times versus 20 years ago,” says Oates.

While the library’s 1st level will be open in the fall, the college hopes to have the library’s 2nd floor completed by sometime in late spring of 2024.