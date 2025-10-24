Community comes together to warm homes of neighbors in need

HELENA — As temperatures drop, around 60 volunteers gathered to keep their neighbors warm for the fifth annual Warm Hearts, Warm Homes.

“It is so gratifying to see all the people who want to come out and help, and Helena is a very generous community,” John Beaver, the event organizer, said.

The program provides free firewood to residents of Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Broadwater counties, helping fill the gap for families who rely on wood heat but may not have the means to collect, chop, or transport their own supply.

This year, Mark’s Lumber provided 18 cords of wood to be chopped, split, and stacked.

Volunteers chopped, split, and stacked wood for Warm Hearts Warm Homes.

The wood bank is especially important as heating costs rise and many Montanans look for ways to stretch their resources during long winters.

“It means everything because this is a great opportunity for us to help those who are less fortunate and need a little extra help in the wintertime,” Rod Boettcher, a volunteer, said.

Anyone in need of firewood can contact the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program at 406-447-1625 to arrange pickup.

