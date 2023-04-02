Cleanup underway after train cars derail into river near Quinn's Hot Springs

PARADISE – A train derailed on Sunday morning across from Quinn’s Hot Springs west of the town of Paradise.

There are no injuries and according to both the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Rail Link, there are no hazardous materials on the cars that are derailed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there are about 25 cars that are no longer on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office also said that the train was mostly carrying food and clay products and some of the cars were empty.



There was one refrigerated car but the materials that the car contained were not known. There was also one train car carrying propane, but MRL officials say that there is no danger to the public or MRL employees.

The MRL train derailed around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. MRL does not currently know why the derailment occurred, but company spokesman Andy Garland says no injuries have been reported.

Watch: Drone video of the train derailment in Sanders County

Some cabins at Quinn's Hot Springs were evacuated on Sunday as a precaution.

Cases of beer fell out of one car and some train cars did derail in the tunnel, but Garland says no hazardous material was released.

“I can confirm at roughly 9 am. this morning we had a portion of a train derail near paradise. No injuries, no public risk, no hazmat release. We've got MRL and first responders on site. We're committed to addressing any impacts to the area while keeping the safety of our employees and the public at top of mind. And it's under further investigation. We'll continue to have boots on the ground out here to try and get to the cause and obviously get things mitigated and cleaned up as fast as possible." - Montana Rail Link spokesman Andy Garland

MTN News also reached out to Quinn's Hot Springs to see what the impact of the derailment was. They told us they have evacuated some of their river cabins due to noise and a potential safety risk. A car that is in the river is close to the cabins.

Montana lawmakers issued statements in response to the train derailment in Paradise.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester released a statement on Twitter earlier today saying "I'm monitoring the train derailment in Sanders County and my office is in touch with local officials."

U.S. Senator Steve Daines also released a statement on Twitter saying "I'm closely monitoring the train derailment in Sanders County. My office is in close contact with Sanders County officials and BNSF Railway and MRL officials. The safety of the community is my top priority.”

Governor Greg Gianforte also released a statement on Twitter saying "I was briefed this morning on the train derailment in Sanders County, and we are prepared to mobilize the state's resources."

MRL currently does not have a timeline for when the derailment will all be cleaned up.

April 2, 2023 reporting

(fifth report 8:44 p.m.- April 2, 2023)

The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District released a press release a few minutes before 8 p.m. the press release states that at 9:31 a.m. the district was paged for the train derailment. They sent six apparatus and 13 firefighters. According to the press release, St. Regis Fire also sent a fire engine and a Plains Community Ambulance responded as well.

According to the press release, the Fire District also coordinated with Montana Rail Link and confirmed there were no cars that involved hazardous material. Guests at the Quinn's Hot Springs Resort that were staying at the waterfront cabins were evacuated as a precaution.

The Fire District's press release also said that MRL was on the scene of the derailment quickly to assess any damage that would have occurred cured as well as address any environmental concerns.

According to the press release, the railcars that did reach the river were either empty or carrying Coors Light and Blue Moon beer. There is no beer floating down the river and is secured in the derailment area.

According to the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, there was a single railcar of concern that was carrying butane. It was off the tracks and not linking. In the press release, it states that there was a visual inspection and after utilizing a gas meter there were no leaks of the gas detected.

(fourth report: 4:47 p.m.- April 2, 2023)

According to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Plaines Fire Department is no longer on the scene. There are also no hazards in the water or soil.

(third report: 1 p.m. - April 2, 2023)

KPAX reached out to Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort to see if the derailment had an impact on the popular business.

According to General Manager Denise Moreth, they have evacuated some of their river cabins due to noise and potential risk to the area.

Moreth also said the resort is almost full every day and the derailment “is an inconvenience to the comfort and stay of their guests.”

As the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office previously told MTN, there is no hazard to the area. However, Moreth says one of the derailed train cars is near the cabins.

(second report: 12:44 p.m. - April 2, 2023)

According to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, they received a report of 25 cars that derailed across the river from Quinn's Resort. between mile markers 19 and 20 on Highway 135.

(first report: 12:09 p.m. - April 2, 2023)

PARADISE - Several train cars derailed Sunday morning into the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.

The incident is across from Quinn's Hot Springs and Montana Highway 135.

Developing story. Check back for updates.