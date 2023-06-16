City of Helena will send out notices for past-due parking tickets

HELENA — Have you received a parking ticket in the past three years? The City of Helena will be mailing out notices for unpaid parking tickets.

The City of Helena posted on Facebook this week that on Friday, June 15. The parking division will send out 3,000 notices for past-due parking tickets.

The notices will cover tickets back to January of 2020.

Chris Couey, the Deputy Director of Transportation, says there are around 11,000 past-due parking tickets worth about $160,000.

“The most common violation is that the meter ran out of time, or they just didn’t put money in the meter,” Couey said.

The city suggests to avoid this violation, look for one of the more than 1,000 first-hour free parking spaces that are noted by pink signs around the downtown area.

If you park in a metered lot or space, you can use the Passport Parking app to pay for your parking session from your phone.

When you are looking for a place to park Couey says to pay special attention to handicapped spaces.

He also warns to pay the tickets or risk a more inconvenient penalty.

“The other thing to be aware of is that once you get to a certain point of unpaid tickets you are eligible on our list to have your vehicle booted,” Couey said.

If you receive a notice, review the information completely and contact the parking office with questions.