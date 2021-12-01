City of Helena names new fire chief

HELENA — Jon Campbell has been hired as the new fire chief of the Helena Fire Department. He had previously been serving as interim fire chief following the retirement of Ken Wood who stepped down in September.

The announcement came during the City of Helena Administrative Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Campbell will officially step into the role on Dec. 6.

Campbell began in the Montana Fire Service as a volunteer with Missoula Rural Fire in 1999. He obtained his Associate’s Degree in Paramedicine from the University of Alaska and worked as a Paramedic in North Carolina before returning to Montana as a firefighter/paramedic with Kalispell Fire.

During his time with the Kalispell Fire Department, Campbell rose to the rank of assistant fire chief of operations and completed his Bachelor’s in Fire Science Administration. He is a confined space rescue, swift water, and hazardous materials technician.

Campbell moved to Helena in October of 2020 for the Assistant Fire Chief of Training position.

