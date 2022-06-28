City of Helena names Brett Petty as new Police Chief

Brett Petty has been named Helena’s new Police Chief. Petty has been serving as Interim Chief since the retirement of Steve Hagen in December 2021.

The City of Helena made the announcement Monday evening and Petty was officially sworn into his new position at the City Commission meeting.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Helena Police Department,” says Petty. “Helena is such an important place to me and my family. I couldn’t be happier to have the chance to continue serving this community as Chief of Police.”

Jonathon Ambarian Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen (left) stands with Assistant Chief Brett Petty during a retirement ceremony Dec. 30, 2021. Petty will serve as interim chief after Hagen retires.

Petty said in a press release his top priorities as Chief will be filling vacant officer and dispatcher positions along with community engagement.

Petty has over 18 years’ experience in law enforcement with all his years in law enforcement served with the Helena Police Department. Prior to being promoted to Assistant Chief, Petty served as a Captain and Lieutenant within the HPD Administration.

“The City of Helena is incredibly fortunate to have Brett Petty stepping up to serve as its next Chief of Police,” says Interim City Manager Tim Burton. “We had a highly qualified and competitive pool of applicants to choose from, but Brett rose to the top. I believe his experience and temperament make him the right person for this role.”

