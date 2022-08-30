City of Helena Commission selects Shirtliff to fill open seat

HELENA — After a month-long process, Helena leaders have made their final choice on who should fill the vacant seat on the city commission – selecting Andy Shirtliff, a business engagement specialist with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

Commissioners made the decision at a special meeting Monday night. Shirtliff was set to be sworn in immediately afterward, officially taking over the seat held by Commissioner Eric Feaver until his death earlier this year.

Shirtliff was one of two final candidates the commission moved forward last week, after they were still unable to come to a consensus on their top choice. The other candidate under consideration Monday was former Helena police chief Troy McGee.

Shirtliff has worked in a variety of positions in state government, federal government and the private sector. He has also been involved in a number of local boards and volunteer efforts. He currently chairs the city of Helena’s Downtown Urban Renewal District TIF Advisory Board.

Shirtliff will serve until the end of 2023, when an election will be held to fill the final two years of Feaver’s unexpired term.