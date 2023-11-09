Christmas tree permits now available

HELENA — Christmas tree permits from the U.S. Forest Service can be obtained online at Recreation.gov or at a Forest Service office through December 31st.

A permit allows an individual to cut up to one tree and there is a limit of three permits per household.

Permits for the trees are $5 per tag and 1 tree per tag. There is a service fee charged if you order online.

Permits can be picked up in person at offices in Lincoln, Helena, Townsend, Stanford, Harlowton, Choteau, Augusta, White Sulphur Springs, Neihart, or Great Falls, as well as at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls.

Every Kid Outdoor pass holders are allowed one free tag.

For more information, call 406-449-5201 (Helena) or 406-791-7700 (Great Falls).

