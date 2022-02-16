Chick-fil-A looking at potential Helena location

HELENA — Chick-fil-A may be coming to Helena in the near future.

The fast-food chain, known for its specialty chicken sandwiches, recently applied for a permit for a commercial building within the Helena city limits.

According to the application, the new restaurant would be located next to the Applebee's off the corner of Custer Ave and North Montana Ave.

Currently, the nearest Chick-fil-A stores to Helena are located in Kalispell and Idaho Falls. However, there are plans to open Chick-fil-A stores in Missoula and Billings.

The fast-food giant began serving food in 1946 in Georgia and has now expanded to 47 states and three countries.