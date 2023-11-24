Carroll College lighting up campus for the holiday season

HELENA — Carroll College is lighting up campus yet again this year.

The college is decorating the campus for the holiday season. While they’ve put up lights sporadically throughout the years, last year was the beginning of a real concerted effort centered around “the Spirit of Christmas, Service and Giving.”

“We are hoping the community, if they’re able, to bring a can of food for The Fighting Saints food pantry. We do have a campus pantry for students and faculty and staff that are in need of food,” says Vice President for Finance, Administration, And Facilities Management at Carroll College, Lori Peterson.

Thanks to the generosity of donors this year, they’re putting up even more lights around campus. This effort was made in part to brighten the lives of students and faculty alike.

“We just really notice the students, faculty, and staff morale really changed and a lot of joy and spirit to campus just through the Christmas lights,” says Peterson.

On November Tuesday, November 28, the official lighting of their outdoor Christmas tree will take place along with Christmas Carols and a walking tour.

December 5 and 12, “A Carroll Christmas Tours” will take place in which anyone can get a tour of the lights all while learning a bit about Carroll College's history.