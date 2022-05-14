Carroll College holding graduation this weekend

HELENA — Carroll College will hold its class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, in Nelson Stadium with 228 students graduating including both baccalaureate and masters degree recipients, as well as Carroll’s first cohort of Accelerated Nursing students. Carroll College alumni from the classes of 1952, 1960-62 and 1970-72 will also be honored.

Providing a special address to graduates will be Mr. Ray Kuntz, alumnus from the Carroll College class of 1977. Kuntz has provided transformational support to the college and its students through his time, talent and treasure over the years. He served on the Carroll Board of Trustees from 2010-18 and was the recipient of Carroll’s highest honor, the 2018 Insignis Award.

Anthrozoology instructor and recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Teaching Award, Ms. Molly Sumridge will provide the faculty address during the ceremony. In addition, Dr. John Cech will provide the president’s address to the graduates.

The class of 2022 senior speaker will be Ms. Megan Michelotti of Butte, Montana. Michelotti, who is graduating with a double major in communications and public relations, was elected by her fellow classmates to speak on their behalf.

Additionally, the college will be honoring the achievements of exceptional faculty, staff and students with the Outstanding Teaching Award, Distinguished Scholar Award, Excellence in Service Award, Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for Outstanding Scholarship for the student(s) with the highest GPA, the Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship, and the Raymond G. Hunthausen Outstanding Service Award.

A schedule of commencement activities is as follows:

Saturday, May 14, 2022

9:30 a.m., Baccalaureate Mass, Cathedral of St. Helena

Due to limited seating in the Cathedral, admission to Baccalaureate is by ticket only. Doors to the Cathedral open at 8:15 a.m.

1:00 p.m., Commencement, Nelson Stadium

Commencement will be held in Nelson Stadium, rain or shine. No tickets are required for entrance as unlimited guests are allowed per graduate for the outdoor ceremony. Stadium gates will open for seating at 12:00 p.m. The general public is welcome to attend.

Commencement details as well as a link to the livestream are available at www.carroll.edu/commencement [carroll.edu].