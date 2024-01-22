Watch Now
News

Actions

Carroll College basketball teams sweep visiting MSU-Northern

Fighting Saints MBB
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 10:44:10-05

HELENA — The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams earned a doubleheader sweep of MSU-Northern Saturday at the P.E. Center. Carroll's women used a huge fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-45 win, while the Carroll men used a strong first half en route to a 78-64 win.

Carroll College 66, MSU-Northern 45 (women)

Jamie Pickens had 20 points and 18 rebounds and Carroll College used a lopsided fourth quarter to run past MSU-Northern for a 66-45 Frontier Conference women's basketball win Saturday inside the P.E. Center.

MSUN actually took a 40-37 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Skylights couldn't get anything going over the final 10 minutes. Kyndall Keller started Carroll's onslaught with a jumper 30 seconds into the frame, and the Fighting Saints scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter.

With 4:23 to play Northern got back within 51-45, but the Skylights wouldn't score again as Carroll closed the game on a 15-0 run to win its sixth consecutive game.

For Carroll, Willa Albrecht added 14 points and Erica Nessan had 12. MSUN was led by Ryley Kehr's 12 points.

The Saints (14-3 overall, 5-0 Frontier Conference) next play at Montana Western on Jan. 25. MSU-Northern (8-10, 2-3) is at Montana Tech on Jan. 25.

Carroll College 78, MSU-Northern 64 (men)

Andrew Cook poured in 30 points to help the Carroll College men's basketball team to a 78-64 win over MSU-Northern at the P.E. Center Saturday.

Cook — who made 10 of 14 field goals, including a 2-for-2 effort from 3-point range, and shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line — led a highly efficient Carroll offense. The Fighting Saints shot 54% for the game, 41.7% from 3 and 82.6% from the free throw line. MSU-Northern, meanwhile, was just 33.3% shooting from the floor and 18.2% from 3-point range.

Carroll, which also got 13 points and seven assists from Kendall Moore, led 44-26 at halftime. Zane Foster and Gui Pedra each scored seven points for the Saints, and Foster added eight rebounds.

Zackry Martinez scored 18 points to lead MSU-Northern.

Carroll (10-8 overall, 4-1 Frontier Conference) has won four of five games to start Frontier Conference play and next plays at Montana Western on Jan. 25. MSUN (9-9, 1-4) is at Montana Tech on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader