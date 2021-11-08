Capital Transit suspends fixed bus routes

HELENA — The City of Helena announced it has suspended its two fixed bus routes as of Monday Monday, Nov. 8 at 3:00 p.m. due to an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The routes are expected to be closed through Nov. 12. Paratransit service is still available.

The announcement comes a week and a half after the city announced they had temporarily suspended their East Valley / East Helena due to a reduction in available staff.

Capital Transit has also implemented increased health and safety measures in an effort to protect passengers and transit staff and ensure the continued availability of public transportation for the community.

TEMPORARY COVID-19 PASSENGER REQUIREMENTS, LIMITATIONS & RESTRICTIONS:

Federal Law requires mask wearing when using public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Any passenger who refuses to wear a mask or removes their mask while onboard the bus will have their trip denied or will be required to exit the bus.

Please do not enter or use Capital Transit Bus Service if you have symptoms associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or if your intended trip is/was to be tested for COVID-19.

Capital Transit is not an emergency medical transport service provider, if you or anyone you know is experiencing a medical emergency or may be experiencing symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus, please call your medical care provider or 911 for assistance.