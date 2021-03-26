Candidates file for Helena, East Helena school board elections

HELENA — Six candidates have filed to run for two seats on the Helena School District Board of Trustees this year, and six more are running for two seats on the East Helena school board.

Thursday was the deadline for candidates to get their names on the May 4 school election ballot.

The candidates for Helena school trustee are:

· Janet Armstrong

· Terry Beaver (incumbent)

· Neal Blossom

· Greg Guthrie

· Erik Rose

· Charlotte Sanborn

Sarah Sullivan, the other incumbent whose seat is up this year, did not file for reelection.

East Helena School District’s candidates are:

· Stacy Baird

· Janene Felter

· James Greaney

· Sheldon Kaldor

· Joseph Krall

· Tyrel Murfitt (incumbent)

Incumbent Kevin Bokovoy did not file for another term.

Ballots for the school elections will be mailed out to voters on April 19.