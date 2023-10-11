C.R. Anderson receives $100,000 Fitness Center

HELENA — On Tuesday, October 10, a ribbon cutting was held for a new fitness center, at C.R. Anderson Middle School.

“The ribbon cutting of a brand new $100,000 Don’t Quit! Fitness center,” said Jake Steinfeld, the Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

Over 700 students filled the gymnasium at C.R. Anderson Middle School for the dedication of their very own Don’t Quit! Fitness Center.

C.R. Anderson is one of three schools selected to be given a Don’t Quit! Fitness Center in Montana. The other two schools are Mission Middle School, in St. Ignatius, and Lodge Grass School, in Lodge Grass.

The new centers are built with the help of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

Since 2012, the NFGFC has given 42 states a total of 139 Don’t Quit! Fitness Centers. Montana is the 43rd state to receive them, bringing the total to 142.

Steinfeld has seen first-hand the difference exercise can make in kids.

“I was an overweight kid, and I had a bad stutter. My dad bought me a set of weights when I was 13 and it changed my life,” said Steinfeld.

He told me his confidence and self-esteem increased tremendously, and he wants kids around the county to feel the same.

“It’s amazing to see what you can do and be when you have confidence and self-esteem,” Steinfeld said.

The NFGFC wants to put fitness centers in every school in the U.S. with the goal of building a nation of the fittest and healthiest kids in the world.

“To see what goes on in there. They're so excited about exercise and getting on all the different machines and equipment, and their challenging not only each other but themselves,” Steinfeld said.