Butte teen appears on cereal box to bring attention to pediatric health care

HELENA — An 18-year-old from Butte is being showcased on a cereal box, to bring attention to pediatric health care.

Brooke Glennon was chosen earlier this year as one of 11 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champions, who serve as ambassadors to bring attention to the work of pediatric hospitals around the country. Now, she’s sharing her story about going through mental health struggles and getting help at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena.

“It's so important to me,” she said. “There's very few children’s psychiatric hospitals out there that focus on mental health, and Shodair is one of them. And they genuinely heal, and they heal to help and inspire hope, and that's something that they did for me and they continue to do.”

As part of a partnership with General Mills, Brooke’s picture and her story are now appearing on boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You can find the boxes at Costcos in Montana, and Shodair will receive a share of the proceeds for each box sold there.

On Friday, Brooke returned to Shodair, talking to about 50 current patients and signing boxes for them.

“It’s amazing to have this place,” she said.

Jonathon Ambarian Brooke Glennon, 18, of Butte, has her picture and story on boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, sold at Montana Costcos. She's a Children's Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion for 2024 and is sharing her story about receiving mental health help at Shodair Children's Hospital.

Brooke said it felt surreal to see her picture on the box.

“It's amazing that my story gets put in people's houses and they can just watch it while eating their cereal,” she said.

Brooke also traveled to Washington, D.C., earlier this year, to advocate for mental health legislation. She said it’s important to break down the stigmas around mental health.

Brooke will also be signing cereal boxes Saturday in an event at Costco in Billings.