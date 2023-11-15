Brawl of the Wild: How to watch the 122nd meeting between Montana and Montana State

BILLINGS — The 122nd Brawl of the Wild football matchup between No. 3 Montana and No. 4 Montana State is Saturday at noon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates: KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with the Big Sky Showdown pregame show.

Jay Kohn will handle the play-by-play call. He will be joined in the broadcast booth by color analysts Ty Gregorak and Marty Mornhinweg, with Kyle Hansen and Scott Breen reporting from the sidelines.

The stakes this year are as high as they’ve ever been for a Cat-Griz football game. This marks the first time both teams will be ranked in the top five when they meet, and it’s also the first time both teams are vying for the outright Big Sky Conference title. A prime playoff seed — perhaps as high as top two — is also up for grabs.

The Grizzlies are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Sky standings. The Bobcats are 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

