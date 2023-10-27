Boss of the Year Award given to Tim Meldrum of SMA Architecture and Design

HELENA — We all want a boss who listens to what we have to say, supports us in our goals, and has our best interests in mind. Well, this Friday morning a group of employees had the opportunity to honor a manager who does exactly that for them.

Tim Meldrum, Principal and Partner at SMA Architecture and Design, was surprised Friday morning by his staff and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce with the 2023 Boss of the Year Award.

“Next to a few things in my life, it feels the best it's ever felt. It's probably the most gratifying thing I could feel in a long time, to have the people you're trying to lead actually recognize that and but also understand that I'm trying to follow them and help them through their careers and give back everything I've learned. And so, yeah, it feels amazing,” says Meldrum.

The award is meant to acknowledge and honor leaders who not only make strides in the workplace but in their community.

“He’s super involved in the Helena Education Foundation. He helps out with the chamber events. They've been a huge supporter of the chamber. We've had Tim speak to our leadership Helena class. So, just a great supporter of Helena as a community, as well,” says Callie Aschim, President and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

Aschim says that of 11 different nominated candidates, Meldrum stood out the most in part because of the mass support he received from not only his staff but clients, as well.

Jason Davis, Partner at SMA Architecture and Design, and a colleague and friend of Tim’s since college, has worked with Tim since they both started at SMA in 2006. He says that his friend makes decisions based on people over profit.

“He thinks about our people. He makes decisions in our firm that are rooted in what is best for our team and our people and not necessarily what is best for the business's bottom line,” says Davis.