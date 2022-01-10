Watch
Body found by Montana City roundabout over the weekend

Posted at 2:54 PM, Jan 10, 2022
MONTANA CITY — The Jefferson County Sheriff Office has released the name of a man who died over the weekend by Montana City.

Sheriff/Coroner Craig Doolittle identified the deceased as 85-year-old Harold L. Grove of the Clancy area.

On Sunday, January 9, just before 9:00 a.m., Jefferson County Dispatch received a report of a deceased individual near the Montana City roundabout.

Through their investigation and consultation with the medical examiner, the Jefferson County Sheriff Office determined Grove’s vehicle got stuck in the snow north of the Montana City Fire Department building.

He was attempting to get to the roadway but collapsed and eventually succumbed to injuries received from a fall and hypothermia.

