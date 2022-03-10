BLM finalizes Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Plan

HELENA — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has finalized its Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan. The 5,500-acre planning area near Helena is a popular local recreation destination, used by hikers, bikers, trail runners, disc-golfers, and horse riders.

“Based upon input from the public, including responses to scoping comments by recreationists, the plan includes the construction of a new 35-mile trail system open to hiking, trail running, traditional mountain biking, disc golf and equestrian use,” said Butte BLM Field Manager Lindsey Babcock. “In response to public comment, we considered the different ways people enjoy this area, and refined our trail design and layout to ensure different types of recreationists can share these trails and have a high-quality experience.”

Among other things, the plan provides targeted outcomes for specific non-motorized recreation activities; improves recreation experiences and benefits; reduces user conflicts; identifies specific trail use zones; improves signage and visitor information; and provides sustainable options for continued use of the existing trails.

The plan also calls for increased law enforcement presence for the Scratchgravel Recreation Area and a requirement that dogs be leashed within 100 yards of any of the five trailheads.

Under the new plan e-bikes would continue to be prohibited in Scratchgravel Hills.

Construction of the trail system will be completed in phases, as partnerships and/or funding becomes available.

More information about the Scratchgravel Hills plan can be found online at the BLM’s ePlanning site.