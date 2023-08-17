Backpacks for the Homeless program can serve as a tool to connect homeless folks with organizations

HELENA — The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area is asking for donations of backpacks and supplies for Helena’s homeless population.

“This program works due to the generosity of the good folks of Helena. When they hear there's a need, they are quick and generous to respond. And we want to express significant thank you to the folks of Helena who offer their generosity,” says Community Impact Coordinator at The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, Jeff Buscher.

While it might not seem it this week, the weather will eventually turn as we head into Fall next month. And with that season change, comes colder temperatures.

United Way is asking folks to donate supplies and backpacks in order to help supply some of the community’s most vulnerable during the eventual cold winter months.

Supplies are gathered from around midsummer through about early October, then distributed directly by organizations such as God’s Love and The Friendship Center.

In addition to backpacks, United Way is looking for items like toothpaste, deodorant, towels, snack items, winter hats, winter gloves, flashlights, and so much more.

“I would say that the backpacks are kind of a tool because when an agency can offer a backpack as a quick fix as a help to one of our unsheltered neighbors, it helps them build that relationship that may then move them to housing or some kind of relationship where they can get their needs met, whether that's mental health, substance use issues, or the path toward housing,” says Buscher.

The Point In Time survey done in January of 2023 found that there were 164 homeless folks officially documented in the Helena area. When compared to last year’s survey that’s about a 14% increase.

But Buscher says that he estimates the population of those without traditional permanent housing is more than that by roughly 140 additional people.

“We did find about over 100 people who were in local hotels using MERA funds, Montana Emergency Rental Assistance funds, so they were staying in hotels. We also know there were roughly 40 people in vehicles,” says Buscher.

If you’d like to donate you can drop off your donations at the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area.