Author accused of stealing and selling Montana historic artifacts

HELENA — Brian D’Ambrosio of New Mexico, the author of several books about Montana history, is accused of stealing and selling artifacts from the Montana Historical Society.

D’Ambrosio, 49 years old, has been indicted on 10 counts, including theft of major artwork, interstate transportation of stolen property, and wire fraud.

D’Ambrosio’s works include books looking at the life of Montana boxer Marvin Camel, a history of cinema in Montana, and a book chronicling National Football League players and coaches from Montana. His book about Camel was a High Plains Award finalist.

According to court documents, between April 2022 and September 2023, D’Ambrosio went to the Montana Historical Society in Helena claiming to do research. He is accused of taking items from the archives and later putting them up for sale on eBay.

Items that D’Ambrosio is alleged to have taken include letters written by Charlie Russell’s wife Nancy Russell, an 1889 Montana Constitution Convention flag and program, an early 1900s Ravalli County Sheriff’s card, and a 1905 letter from Centennial Brewing located in Butte.

The FBI used an undercover agent to contact D’Ambrosio seeking to purchase some of the alleged stolen items.

D’Ambrosio was arraigned on January 16, 2024, in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana and entered a plea of not guilty. He was released pending further proceedings.

If convicted of the most serious crime, D’Ambrosio faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.