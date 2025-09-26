Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch celebrates 20 years

CRAIG — CRAIG — For 20 years, people have been getting lost in the Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - a fall favorite for many, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

The unique setting in Craig sees thousands of visitors a year and has become a tradition for many in the area.

Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch offers family fun

"It's when you see the second generation," said Raina Blackman, a co-owner of Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. "They came here as kids and now they're bringing their kids."

Blackman says she and her husband started the corn maze and pumpkin patch 20 years ago, inspired by similar attractions they found online.

Applestem used to be located in Vaughn several miles northwest of Great Falls, but it has since moved to Craig on a property they own.

"There are things you can do on your own ground that you can't do with leased ground," said Blackman.

The corn maze has a theme every year, with this year's theme being a celebration of the decades it has been around.

From the website: "Climb aboard the Grain Train for a ride from the parking lot to the entrance, or take a spin on the Cow Train as it winds through the maze area! Brave the Giant Tunnel Slide—bet you won’t stop at just one time! Test your skills at Steer Head Roping, dig into the Sand Box, or leap into fun at the old-fashioned Hay Jump. There’s tons to explore, from Straw Mountain and Roller Bowl to the Net Maze and giant Spider Webs."

The visitors to Applestem are not the only ones who benefit from it; so does the town of Craig.

"The restaurants stay open," Blackwell said. "Normally, they shut down when the fishing season shuts down, and [now], they're open until Halloween."

The Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch is open September 19-21; September 26-28; October 3-5; October 10-12; October 16-19; and October 24-26. Hours are Fridays from 5pm to 9pm; Saturdays 1pm to 9pm; and Sundays 1pm to 6pm.

The address is 2987 Craig Frontage Road; the phone number is 406-235-4227.

Click here to visit the website for more information.