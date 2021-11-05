Antique clock, jewelry store prepares for end of Daylight Saving Time

HELENA — Hundreds of clocks line the walls of Barnes Jewelry, and as the end of daylight-saving time approaches the task can be trying for the owners.

“Kind of like a love-hate relationship with clocks. Love to hear them chiming in, running and ticking, but to go around and change back the time or move it forward, touch every clock in the store, at least the ones that are in working order and make them tell time the right time is like the biggest challenge,” said Stacy Henry, the jeweler at Barnes Jewelry.

Henry says taking each clock off the walls to rewind and get ready for the end of Daylight-Saving Time is quite busy for the shop.

“We also get 20 questions on the phone ‘how do I set my clock back? I turned the hands back but it's still chiming the wrong hour,’ so it's just a matter of talking people through it,” said Henry.

Marvin Hunt is the owner of Barnes Jewelry and says after 40 years of fixing clocks, it has gotten easier to change the clocks.

“They're all pretty much the same, the gear trains are the same and each brand has its own little quirks and you learn how to do it,” said Hunt.

Daylight Saving Time has been a point of contention in the Montana Legislature with five bills in the past five years trying to get rid of springing forward or falling back in time, but all but one was eliminated in committees.

Senate Bill 254 states we'll switch to permanent Daylight-Saving Time if other neighboring states do it and the federal government lets us, passed.

