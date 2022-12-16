Amazon facility being built in Montana

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon is coming to Montana, and the first facility is currently being built in Missoula.

The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000-square-foot delivery station. The delivery station will be categorized as the “last mile” stage of the shipping process and will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the United States. Dispatch delivery vans will then bring those orders to customers’ front doors.

“This new delivery station in Montana will connect Amazon’s national fulfillment network to customers in Missoula and beyond, while also creating more than 100 new jobs within the community during the coming years,” said Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett. “We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area.”

The facility represents Amazon’s first major investment in Montana. A press release from Amazon and the Governor's Office says the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs.

“Today’s a great day for Montana as we welcome Amazon to the Treasure State,” Gianforte said. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula.”

Montana-based businesses working on the construction of the facility include GroundSpeed Concepts, Dick Anderson Construction, True North Steel, Temp Right Service, INC, PETES Electric, and Hyalite Engineers.