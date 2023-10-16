Alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road closes for the season

WEST GLACIER — A section of Glacier National Park's iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road has closed for the season.

Park officials announced late on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, that the historic road is now closed between Avalanche Lake Campground and Jackson Glacier.

The closure includes Logan Pass.

Going-to-the-Sun Road remains open to Avalanche Lake Campground on the west side and Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east side.

The latest information about closures in Glacier National Park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm.