Watch Now
News

Actions

Airline flight delays continue in Montana after FAA grounds US flights

MSO Airport Jet
Martin Kidston/Missoula Current file
An American Airlines flight arrives at Missoula International Airport.
MSO Airport Jet
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 11:01:50-05

MISSOULA – People looking to take to the air across the country – including in Missoula and Montana – are facing flight delays on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered that all flights in the US grounded early Wednesday morning following a “Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.”

All airlines were ordered “to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” according to the FAA.

The FAA lifted the order and reported that as of 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time and “normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the United States." The agency is continuing to look into what caused the outage to the system that provides safety information to flight crews.

Some flights continue to be delayed at the Missoula airport. The latest flight information can be found at https://flymissoula.com/flight-status.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News