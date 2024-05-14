Watch Now

Teen dies in Big Horn County crash; 2 others injured

Posted at 3:09 PM, May 14, 2024
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that a 16-year-old boy died in a rollover crash in Big Horn County on May 4, 2024, and two other teens were injured.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Muddy Creek Road and US Highway 212 west of Lame Deer.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the three were in a Chevy Silverado that rolled over an embankment on the right side of the road.

A 16-year old passenger died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.

The driver was a 19-year old man from Lame Deer; he and a second passenger - a 15-year-old girl - were injured and taken to a hospital.

The nature and severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

The MHP says that none of the three were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

