Crash near Whitefish leaves teenager dead, another injured

MTN News
MISSOULA — A crash near Whitefish on Saturday, August 23, 2025, left one teenager dead and another injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old man from Marion was driving a Dodge Ram with two 17-year-old passengers just before 2 a.m.

The truck drifted off at the intersection of Mountain Meadow and Tally Lake roads and hit a tree. The vehicle then continued down an embankment and struck another tree.

The MHP says one passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the truck by the force of the crash.

The 17-year-old girl from Bigfork died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The second passenger, a 17-year-old from Kalispell, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver was not hurt. MHP says both were wearing seatbelts.

The Montana Highway Patrol says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

