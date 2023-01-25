Watch Now
Watch live: State of the State Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 25, 2023
Governor Greg Gianforte will give his second State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. before the 68th Session of the Montana Legislature.

The Republican governor has already laid out much of the top issues he’d like to see addressed by the Republican supermajority legislature. Gianforte’s priorities include his “Red Tape Relief” initiative, tax cuts, and ways to address the state’s housing crisis.

Tune in to MTN’s live coverage of Governor Greg Gianforte’s State of the State, beginning at 7 p.m.

MTN’s Senior Political Reporter Jonathon Ambarian will have a breakdown of the speech and the Democrat’s response that night in the 10 p.m. newscast.

