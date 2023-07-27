4-H kids participate in dog agility courses

HELENA — On Wednesday morning, before the heat of the day became too unbearable, 4-H students and dogs were working to learn each other's communication styles.

“It’s awesome how you can work with a different species. Like, you cannot, like, communicate with them like we are now. But just, working together as a team, it’s really cool to see, especially people that have been doing it for a long time,” says 4-H participant, Gavin Kirschenmann.

While some made it look effortless, other pups seemed more interested in a leisurely romp around the grass.

After participating in obedience training, these 4-H kids aged 9-18 had the chance to show off some of what they’ve learned by navigating through multiple variations of agility courses.

Working with their dog, the kids had the opportunity through 4-H to try out this fast-paced hobby.

Laurie Sullivan, the 4-H Dog Superintendent, says that this agility training provides the students with important life lessons in responsibility.

“It’s a lot more involved than they think it is. It’s more the care, the maintenance, the training. And they also get to compete in agility and do other fun things. But it really just teaches them how to work with an animal and keep an animal over the years,” says Sullivan.

Some of the students participate just for the fun of it, like Piper Pierce. Pierce has been doing this for multiple years with various dogs. She enjoys the hobby that she says has helped strengthen her confidence and would like to continue the hobby.

“I would love to do it as a hobby. I don’t think it would ever be a career for me, but I would love to do it as a hobby with the people that are out here and stuff, so,” says Pierce.

Others, like Gavin Kirschenmann, have taken this opportunity to help bolster his chances of entering his dream career.

“I want to be a dog handler in the Marine Corps so, that, this is my avenue of training for that,” says Kirschenmann.

Whatever the reason for joining agility training, Sullivan pointed towards some real, long-lasting impacts this sport can have on these students.

“It promotes teamwork. It promotes, you know, self-confidence. And they realize that, you know, their dog, is more than obedience, but it can be fun too,” says Sullivan.