2021 Greater Helena Gives campaign breaks record for second year in a row

HELENA — The Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) celebrated the seventh year hosting Greater Helena Gives (GHG) from May 6-7th, 2021.

This 24-hour period of giving is a celebration of philanthropy in our community and is the largest online fundraising event for the Helena area. In 2020, our community raised $159,710 for 74 local nonprofits. A new record, according to HACF.

In 2021, Greater Helena Gives raised $208,511 for 89 nonprofit organizations from 1011 donors. In addition to breaking all previous records, these results also exceeded goals, according to the organizations. HACF is grateful to the greater Helena community and the nonprofits that joined together to make the event a success.

The Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) is also pleased to announce the first grant cycle for 2021, opening on May 10, 2021, closing on June 6, 2021. They anticipate holding a second cycle of grant funding in September 2021, with additional information to follow.

HACF seeks to provide meaningful assistance to nonprofit organizations in the greater Helena area. Eligible organizations include nonprofits in Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson Counties.

Grants will be made between $500 and $2000 per nonprofit organization, and HACF plans to disburse a total of $24,000 during this cycle of funding.

HACF is open to funding grants for projects, programs, or general operating funds. Priorities will be given to nonprofits who demonstrate a meaningful, specific need that can be fulfilled with a small grant.

The grant application can be accessed here.

Grant applications will be evaluated by a community made of HACF board members and community members. Funding recommendations will be made in June, and funding sent out in late June 2021.