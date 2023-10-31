1 teen dead, 6 injured in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 14-year old girl died and six people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

It happened along US Highway 2 near mile marker 112, about seven miles southwest of Kalispell.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the seven people were eastbound in a GMC Sierra at about 3:23 a.m.

The vehicle went off the road to the right, the 16-year old male driver over-corrected, and the vehicle rolled at least once.

A 14-year old passenger from Kalispell was "partially ejected" and died at the scene, the MHP said in its report; her name has not been released.

The 16-year old driver was "fully ejected" from the vehicle and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell for treatment; the nature and extent of his and the other five occupants' injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the teen that died was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a possible factor.

We will update you if we get more information.

