1 injured in fire at Helena condo complex

One person was transported to the hospital after a residential fire in the 2400 block of Sunlight Circle on Saturday, according to the Helena Fire Department.

A press release from the fire department said the fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in a residential condo triplex. One occupant was taken to St. Peter's Health with injuries.

No further occupants or first responders were injured, according to the release.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire at approximately 6:45 p.m. The cause has been listed as accidental.

Other responding agencies included: the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, East Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Veterans Affairs Fire Department, Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department, St. Peters Ambulance, and NorthWestern Energy.

The person who was injured has not been identified, and no further information about the extent of their injuries or current condition was available.

We will update you if we get more information.